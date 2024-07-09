Call for Kunvarji Bavaliya as Gujarat CM reaches Prime Minister's desk, Bavaliya dismisses it as groundless

He emphasised, "My letter aims to fortify the BJP's position. With 265 Sarpanchs and a significant representation in district and taluka panchayats from the Koli community, Kunwarjibhai's sincere leadership is pivotal to the BJP's strength. There is no one as dedicated as Kunwarjibhai."

However, as the letter gained traction and became a topic of media discourse, Kunwarji Bavlia refuted its contents.

Upon arriving in Gandhinagar, when questioned by reporters about the letter, he responded, "There is no such request. This seems to have been initiated by supporters. The decision rests with the high command."

The Koli community's electoral influence is pivotal for all political factions in Gujarat. Within Saurashtra, the community is segmented into three primary sub-castes. The BJP has adeptly managed these factions during the past two Lok Sabha elections, leveraging their unity to secure victories, a strategy where Congress has faltered.

Among Gujarat's 182 assembly seats, approximately 35 to 40 constituencies hold significant sway from Koli community voters. The community's choice often determines the outcome of elections, shaping the political landscape in Gandhinagar.

Kunwarji Bavaliya is a distinguished and seasoned leader within the Koli community, wielding significant influence over its electoral base.

The Koli community constitutes a substantial portion of voters in Saurashtra. Formerly aligned with the Congress, Bavaliya defected to the BJP in July 2018. Presently, he serves as a cabinet minister in Bhupendra Patel's administration, overseeing crucial portfolios such as water resources, water supply, food, civil supplies and consumer protection.