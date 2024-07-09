CJI Chandrachud orders listing of plea seeking probe into Hathras stampede

NEW DELHI: Lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, who filed the PIL in the Supreme Court on July 3 seeking Court monitored probe and compensation, on Tuesday mentioned the matter before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud led bench, seeking an early hearing into the horrific incident where 121 people lost their lives.

Tiwari mentioned the case before the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the incident.

Although, the CJI did not fix any date to hear the case, but said that he had given his listing orders already. "It will be listed for hearing soon," he assured Tiwari.