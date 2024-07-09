CJI Chandrachud orders listing of plea seeking probe into Hathras stampede

NEW DELHI: Lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, who filed the PIL in the Supreme Court on July 3 seeking Court monitored probe and compensation, on Tuesday mentioned the matter before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud led bench, seeking an early hearing into the horrific incident where 121 people lost their lives.
Tiwari mentioned the case before the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the incident.
Although, the CJI did not fix any date to hear the case, but said that he had given his listing orders already. "It will be listed for hearing soon," he assured Tiwari.
Tiwari has filed the PIL on July 3, in the Supreme Court seeking slew of orders, including immediate direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge, adequate compensation, and court monitored probe to enquire into the horrific Hathras stampede incident last evening leading to a death of 120 lives so far.
Tiwari, in his plea, sought direction to the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before the apex court in the alleged and horrific Hathras stampede incident and initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct.