Hathras stampede: PIL filed in SC to appoint panel for probe and compensation

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by a lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, in the Supreme Court seeking slew of orders, including immediate direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge, adequate compensation, and court-monitored probe to enquire about the Hathras stampede last evening claiming 122 lives so far.

The lawyer also sought the SC to direct the committee to suggest and frame guidelines and safety measures to avoid such incidents in public gatherings. He has also appealed to the apex court to initiate legal action against the organisers and the lax district administration officials responsible for such a huge tragedy.

Tiwari, in his plea, appealed to the SC to direct the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before the apex court on the Hathras stampede.

The plea also seeks the SC to direct the State to issue guidelines to prevent stampedes for the safety of public attendings such as religious or other events in large numbers.