Hathras stampede: PIL filed in SC to appoint panel for probe and compensation

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by a lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, in the Supreme Court seeking slew of orders, including immediate direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge, adequate compensation, and court-monitored probe to enquire about the Hathras stampede last evening claiming 122 lives so far.
The lawyer also sought the SC to direct the committee to suggest and frame guidelines and safety measures to avoid such incidents in public gatherings. He has also appealed to the apex court to initiate legal action against the organisers and the lax district administration officials responsible for such a huge tragedy.
Tiwari, in his plea, appealed to the SC to direct the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before the apex court on the Hathras stampede.
The plea also seeks the SC to direct the State to issue guidelines to prevent stampedes for the safety of public attendings such as religious or other events in large numbers.
Tiwari, in his plea, recounted past events including the 1954 Kumbh mela Stampede which claimed hundreds of lives.
We failed to learn anything from the past incidents and that's sad, he said, adding that there should be absolute liability on the Central and State Governments to put public interest at large and work in accordance to public welfare.
"Quite often there are reports of casualties occurring due to over crowd and lack of management by the administration and its municipal bodies thereby causing severe public casualties," Tiwari said.
The Hathras incident happened as there was no adequate security facilities and arrangements been made, he added.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), according to reports by PTI.
The FIR also says that the bodyguards of the Bhole Baba stopped the devotees who were rushing to take his blessings in the field and that led them to fall in a ditch over one another leading to the loss of so many lives.
(With inputs from Online Desk)