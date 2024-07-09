'Padho bhai': CJI rejects PIL seeking reduction in qualifying marks in AIBE

NEW DELHI: "Padho bhai (please study brother)," the CJI D Y Chandrachud-led bench told the petitioner while rejecting a PIL seeking a reduction in qualifying marks in the AIBE (All India Bar Examination). The plea filed in the top court sought a direction from it that the marks should be 40% for general/OBC candidates and 35% for SC/ST candidates, from the current 45% and 40% in the AIBE.

Criticising the petitioner for filing the PIL (Public Interest Litigation), the CJI Chandrachud remarked, "They (AIBE) have put a cut of 45 for general, OBC, and 40 for SC/ST; what kind of lawyer will the person be if they cannot score this much? You are asking to lower it to 40 and 35. Sorry."

The other two judges on the bench of the apex court, apart from the CJI, were Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Aspirants to AIBE must have completed their graduation in law at least 3 years before the date of examination. A candidate must be registered with their state bar councils as an advocate (provisionally) as state bar council enrollment is mandatory for AIBE eligibility criteria in 2024.