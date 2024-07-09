Red alert, high tide warning in Mumbai, Schools remain shut for second day

MUMBAI: Normal life in Mumbai continued to be disrupted on Tuesday morning due to heavy rain that caused traffic snarls and street inundations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city on Tuesday, issuing a red alert.
The IMD in its latest forecast has put Mumbai under a red alert till 1 pm on Tuesday, indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue.
A red alert has also been issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts till Tuesday afternoon, while an orange alert has been sounded for Palghar and Thane.
In response to the rainfall warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Center, schools across several districts have been instructed to remain closed on July 9.
Suhas Diwase, Pune District Collector, announced the closure of all schools up to class 12 on Tuesday to prevent any untoward incidents due to the inclement weather.
School staff, including principals and teachers, are required to report during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts coordinated by local authorities.
Diwase also urged citizens to exercise caution, avoid tourist activities at waterfalls, and venture out only if necessary to ensure safety.
Additionally, BMC declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, in light of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD.
The Raigad District Collector also announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday due to the red alert for heavy rain.
The University of Mumbai has postponed all exams scheduled for July 9, with new dates to be announced soon.
Mumbai experienced its most intense single-day rainfall since 2019 on Monday, with several areas receiving over 300 mm of rain within hours.
The city witnessed widespread disruption, including flight cancellations, train and bus service interruptions, and submerged roads.