Red alert, high tide warning in Mumbai, Schools remain shut for second day

MUMBAI: Normal life in Mumbai continued to be disrupted on Tuesday morning due to heavy rain that caused traffic snarls and street inundations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city on Tuesday, issuing a red alert.

The IMD in its latest forecast has put Mumbai under a red alert till 1 pm on Tuesday, indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue.

A red alert has also been issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts till Tuesday afternoon, while an orange alert has been sounded for Palghar and Thane.

In response to the rainfall warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Center, schools across several districts have been instructed to remain closed on July 9.