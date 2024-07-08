Mumbai rain: 50 flights cancelled, local train service disrupted, schools shut as IMD predicts more rainfall

MUMBAI: Local train services on the Central Railway routes were severely affected and flight operations were also hit in Mumbai on Monday after heavy rains in the city, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for the day for all the civic, government and private schools and colleges in the city to avoid inconvenience to students.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday took stock of the heavy rain situation in Mumbai by chairing a meeting at Mantralaya and visiting the control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). At Mantralaya, state minister for Relief and Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Anil Patil was also present.

After attending the meeting at Mantralaya, Shinde went to the disaster department control room at the civic headquarters and reviewed the situation.