PM Modi's visit: Russia to help India build small tropical nuclear power plants

MOSCOW: India on Tuesday said cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology is an important pillar of the multifaceted cooperation with Russia, which offered help in building small tropical nuclear power stations.

"Russia offers cooperation in building small tropical nuclear power stations to India with the possibility of their deep localisation, including transfer of the construction part to New Delhi," Chief Executive Officer of the state-run corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said as he conducted a tour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Atom Pavilion.

"We offer cooperation possibilities for construction of tropical stations... with very deep localisation. We can transfer the whole construction part to you," the CEO told Modi as he visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the All Russian Exhibition Centre, VDNKh here.

Inaugurated in November 2023, VDNKh is one of the largest exhibitions in the history of scientific and technological developments.

Modi also witnessed a photo exhibition dedicated to India-Russia cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy.

"Visited the Atom Pavilion with President Putin. Energy is an important pillar of cooperation between India and Russia and we are eager to further cement ties in this sector," Modi posted on his official X platform along with the photographs from the visit.