When innocent children are murdered, pain is unbearable, Modi tells Putin

MOSCOW: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow that peace was "of utmost importance" and that "war cannot solve problems".

"As a friend, I have also said that for the brighter future of our next generation, peace is of utmost importance," Modi said in a speech in Hindi, sitting alongside Putin.

"When innocent children are murdered, one sees them die, the heart pains and that pain is unbearable."

Modi said he and Putin had discussed Russia's campaign in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow.

"As a true friend, we were together and chatted on a range of issues," Modi said.

"And I was happy that on Ukraine, we could both express our views openly and in detail."