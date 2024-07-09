Modi in Moscow: PM calls Russia 'all-weather friend' and 'trusted ally'; hails Putin's leadership

MOSCOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a wholehearted endorsement of India's ties with Russia, describing the old ally as India's "all-weather friend" and lauding President Vladimir Putin for strengthening bilateral relations over the past two decades of his leadership.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, he said the India-Russia relationship is built on the strong pillar of mutual trust and respect, asserting that their ties were tested time and again only to emerge stronger every time.

Modi's high praise of Russia as an ally and Putin's leadership came amid ongoing efforts by the Western world to isolate the Russian leader over the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi also made a veiled criticism of the "influence-oriented global order," which endured for decades.

"But what the world needs right now is confluence, not influence and no one can deliver this message better than India, which has a strong tradition of worshipping confluences," he said.

He said India is being seen as a strong pillar in the "emerging multipolar world order... When it speaks of peace, dialogue and diplomacy, then the whole world listens."

Modi has often stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Commenting on India's ties with Russia, he said he has been an admirer of the unique partnership between the two countries for decades.

"On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to the mind of every Indian is India's 'sukh-dukh ka saathi' (all-weather friend) and a trusted ally," he said.

"No matter how low the temperature dips below zero degrees during the Russian winter, India-Russia friendship has always remained in 'plus' and been full of warmth. This relationship is built on the strong foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect," Modi said.