‘No solution on battlefield’: As PM Modi visits Russia, India reacts to US remarks on Ukraine War

NEW DELHI: India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward to resolve the Ukraine conflict as a solution can't be found on the battlefield, official sources said after the US flagged concerns over the situation in the eastern European country ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's summit talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

India has always called for respecting the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, the sources said.

There is no solution on the battlefield and dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward, they said.

Ahead of Modi-Putin talks, the US called upon India to make it clear to Russia that any resolution of the Ukraine conflict must respect the United Nations charter and Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue. And that includes our concerns about their relationship with Russia," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in Washington when asked about PM Modi's ongoing visit to Moscow.

The American official further added, "We would urge India, as we do any country when it engages with Russia, to make clear that any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine needs to be one that respects the UN charter, that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, Ukraine's sovereignty."