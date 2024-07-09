Russia to facilitate return of Indians working in Russian Army

MOSCOW: In a significant diplomatic development, sources said that Russia will facilitate the safe return of all Indian nationals reportedly employed by the Russian Army.

The issue was prominently raised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the President's House in Moscow on Monday.The two leaders exchanged warm greetings and engaged in discussions that included a private meeting and dinner.

In a post on social media, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Putin for hosting him at Novo-Ogaryovo and anticipated fruitful discussions that would strengthen the bonds between India and Russia.