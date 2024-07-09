Russia to facilitate return of Indians working in Russian Army

MOSCOW: In a significant diplomatic development, sources said that Russia will facilitate the safe return of all Indian nationals reportedly employed by the Russian Army.
The issue was prominently raised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the President's House in Moscow on Monday.The two leaders exchanged warm greetings and engaged in discussions that included a private meeting and dinner.
In a post on social media, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Putin for hosting him at Novo-Ogaryovo and anticipated fruitful discussions that would strengthen the bonds between India and Russia.
The matter of Indian citizens serving in the Russian military had also been raised by opposition members, with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioning the government's stance on the issue.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh raised the issue through a series of questions directed at the Prime Minister, stating, "According to the Indian Embassy in Moscow, at least 50 Indian nationals have enlisted in the Russian Army. At least two individuals have tragically lost their lives in the conflict. Many others have been deceived into participating in a war where they have no personal stake, lured by prospects to escape the economic hardships and unemployment exacerbated by the current non-biological Prime Minister. Will the Prime Minister address the plight of these youths? Will he ensure their safe return to India at the earliest?"
During their discussions, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin also addressed the situation in Ukraine, with comprehensive talks scheduled for later in the day.
Government sources indicated that India's stance emphasizes the need for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than military means.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to pay his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visit the ROSATOM pavilion.
His visit to Moscow spans two days upon the invitation of President Putin to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.