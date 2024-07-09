SC asks Centre to reply within two weeks over plea to fill up vacancies in NHRC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted two weeks time to the central government to file a reply to the plea filed by lawyer and social activist Radhakanta Tripathy, alleging that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was being run without a Chairperson and four other members.

The three-judge Bench of the top court led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud granted two weeks time to the Centre to reply and fixed the matter for further hearing to July 29.

Tripathy argued before the top court that the NHRC has been running with one woman member who has been designated as acting Chairperson from June 3 till the Chairperson is appointed.

The counsel appearing for the Centre tried to convince the court that the government is acting on the issue. The counsel requested the court to grant time to provide information on the steps taken for filling up the vacancies of the NHRC.

Vijayabharathi Sayani, an advocate from Telangana who joined the NHRC as a member in December 2023, is the first ever woman to be designated as acting Chairperson of the NHRC.

This is the first time in India that a woman advocate is heading the NHRC.