Hit-and-run case: Car fatally knocks down woman in Nashik, driver arrested

NASHIK: In yet another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a 31-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car knocked her down in Nashik city, police said on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old car driver, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Tuesday evening and fled from the spot, was later arrested, they said.

The accused has been identified as Devchand Rambhau Tidme, resident of Dhruv Nagar who worked at a company in Satpur MIDC area here, an official from Gangapur police station said.

The victim, Archana Kishore Shinde, resident of Hanuman Nagar, was walking home after work at around 6 pm when the speeding car hit her from behind on Bardan Phata-Shivaji Nagar Road, near Gangapur Road, the official said. The woman received a serious head injury. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Before the accident, two youth coming from the opposite direction saw the car heading towards the woman and they tried to alert the driver. However, the car driver did not reduce the speed and the vehicle hit Shinde. The car driver then fled from the spot, the police said.