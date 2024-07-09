BMW hit-and-run case: Mumbai Police arrest absconding accused Mihir Shah after three days

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, a key accused in the hit-and-run accident that took place in the city's Worli area on July 7.

24-year-old Mihir, the son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had been absconding since the day of the accident. Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir and a Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been put out against him.

Mihir was allegedly inebriated and behind the wheel when the hit-and-run accident took place, killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa.

The speeding BMW car driven by the accused had crashed into the couple's bike early on Sunday. Kaveri Nakhwa was riding pillion.

The couple was returning from Crawford Market on Sunday morning after purchasing fish when their two-wheeler was struck from behind by a speeding car at around 5:30 am.

The luxury car had dragged the woman along for 1.5 kilometres, while her husband had managed to jump off the vehicle. People nearby rushed them to a hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead.

"We were riding at a speed of 30 to 35 kilometres per hour when a speeding car hit us from behind. Due to the impact, we landed on the bonnet of the car," recalled Pradeep Nakhwa, who sustained injuries.

"The driver pressed the brake, causing me to fall off, but my wife was trapped under the front wheel," he recounted.

Pradeep said he tried to stop the car by banging the bonnet, but the driver did not stop and dragged my wife towards the (Worli-end) of the sea link.