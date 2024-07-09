BMW hit-and-run case: Mumbai Police arrest absconding accused Mihir Shah after three days

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, a key accused in the hit-and-run accident that took place in the city's Worli area on July 7.
24-year-old Mihir, the son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had been absconding since the day of the accident. Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir and a Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been put out against him.
Mihir was allegedly inebriated and behind the wheel when the hit-and-run accident took place, killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa.
The speeding BMW car driven by the accused had crashed into the couple's bike early on Sunday. Kaveri Nakhwa was riding pillion.
The couple was returning from Crawford Market on Sunday morning after purchasing fish when their two-wheeler was struck from behind by a speeding car at around 5:30 am.
The luxury car had dragged the woman along for 1.5 kilometres, while her husband had managed to jump off the vehicle. People nearby rushed them to a hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead.
"We were riding at a speed of 30 to 35 kilometres per hour when a speeding car hit us from behind. Due to the impact, we landed on the bonnet of the car," recalled Pradeep Nakhwa, who sustained injuries.
"The driver pressed the brake, causing me to fall off, but my wife was trapped under the front wheel," he recounted.
Pradeep said he tried to stop the car by banging the bonnet, but the driver did not stop and dragged my wife towards the (Worli-end) of the sea link.
CCTV footage produced by police in court during the day showed Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the car for 1.5 kilometres.
Footage showed Mihir Shah and co-accused Rajrishi Bidawat pulling the woman off the bonnet, placing her on the road and then mowing her down again while reversing the luxury vehicle.
As per police, Mihir Shah took the car to Kalanagar in Bandra, abandoned the vehicle in the presence of Bidawat, took another car and fled to Borivali in the northern tip of the metropolis.
"He went to the residence of his female friend and has been untraceable since. He switched off his mobile phone in the Borivali area. Considering the possibility of him fleeing Maharashtra, police teams have been sent to nearby states, including Gujarat," the official said.
Police have also visited his residence in Palghar but it was locked, the official added.
As per the probe so far, Mihir was partying with four friends in a bar in Juhu till the early hours of Sunday, after which he and his driver proceeded towards south Mumbai.
The police have also recovered the bar bill of Rs 18,000 and are verifying it, while CCTV footage of the bar is also being examined.
"After the accident, Mihir's father and co-accused Rajesh Shah came to the spot within one-and-a-half hours. He was at the spot at 6:45 am. The hit-and-run incident took place at 5:30 am. Rajesh Shah has been booked for allegedly providing misinformation and destruction of evidence," the official said.
Rajesh Shah and Bidawat were produced in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewree) SP Bhosale earlier in the day and were remanded in 14-day judicial and one-day police custody, respectively.
Rajesh Shah was, however, later granted bail by the court.