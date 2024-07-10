Reconsider centralised system of CUET exam, demands RSS

He stated that the institutions conducting the exams should engage in serious introspection about why they cannot provide correct answers to even 100-50 questions despite having the resources. “It should also be considered how to involve knowledgeable and dedicated professors in the question-making process,” he added.

He said the problem of incorrect answer keys is widespread, from the Union Public Service Commission to the State Staff Selection Commissions. Therefore, the construction of question papers and the examination process should be made a mandatory part of service duty for scholarly professors across the country. “Participation in question paper construction, evaluation of competitive exam papers, and interview panels should be declared an indispensable part of service duty,” he said.

The standards for determining who qualifies for constructing question papers vary significantly across different institutions, which should also be reconsidered and redefined, he said. “Qualified professors, other experts, and retired scholars should be given ample opportunity to contribute to the creation of objective question banks,” said Singh.