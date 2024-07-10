SC issues notice to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case after SIT challenges her anticipatory bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal Revanna, after hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) challenging the High Court's order granting anticipatory bail to her. Bhavani Revanna is an accused in the alleged kidnapping of a woman.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Karnataka SIT, told the two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, that the relief granted to Bhavani Revanna was "most unfortunate."

After hearing this, Justice Kant noted that the accused is a 55-year-old woman, adding that there are serious allegations against her son who ran away and eventually was arrested. "You tell us, in a case of these kind of allegations, what will be the role of the mother," Justice Kant asked.

Sibal kept on saying that there are statements indicating that the victim was kidnapped. Justice Kant, however, observed that there was "nothing direct" against her.

After hearing the submissions of Sibal, the court was initially not inclined to entertain the SIT's appeal, but finally issued a notice.

Prajwal Revanna, a suspended leader of the Janata Dal (United), is facing many cases of alleged sexual offences committed against several women.

The court will hear the matter again after four weeks, when the reply will be filed by Bhavani Revanna.