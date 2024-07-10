Suit of West Bengal plea on CBI probes maintainable: SC rejects UOI's preliminary objections

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday in its verdict held as maintainable the suit of the West Bengal government alleging that the CBI is pressing ahead with the investigation into the post-poll violence cases in the state without securing its prior nod as per the law and dismissed the preliminary objections of the Centre.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice Sandeep Mehta, which had reserved its verdict after hearing a detailed arguments from the West Bengal government and Centre, pronounced the verdict.

"Considering the arguments in the case, we have considered the scheme of the DSPE (Delhi Special Police Establishment) Act and also the SC Rules. We reject the preliminary objections of the Centre on the maintainability of the suit (filed by West Bengal government," Justice Gavai, said in the verdict.

He also made it clear in the judgement that the West Bengal government's suit on CBI probing cases despite withdrawal of consent by state shall proceed in accordance with law on its own merits.

The verdict seemed to be a setback for the Centre, as the SC held the suit as maintainable. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government had alleged that the Union had allegedly misused CBI.

The Centre, through its senior lawyer, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, had earlier told the apex court that a state government cannot claim a right to issue omnibus, sweeping, and overarching directions to withdraw consent for a CBI probe into any matter. "The state government can exercise the power to grant/refuse consent only on a case-to-case basis only," Mehta said and sought that the West Bengal government's plea should be dismissed by the SC.