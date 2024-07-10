Violence erupts in Manglaur seat during Uttarakhand by-polls, Congress workers injured

DEHRADUN: Violence erupted in the Manglaur assembly seat on Wednesday as Uttarakhand went to polls in two constituencies, Badrinath and Manglaur. Several Congress workers were injured in the violent clashes. Congress candidate Kazi Nizamuddin immediately rushed to the hospital to attend the wounded and ensure they received proper medical treatment.
Nizamuddin broke down in tears upon seeing the injured workers, who were brought to the hospital by the candidate himself. The workers' clothes were soaked in blood, and Nizamuddin alleged that multiple rounds of firing took place, blaming the ruling party for the violence.
According to sources from the polling area, the violent altercation broke out in Libberheri village, within the Roorkee region, roughly two hours into the voting process. The confrontation resulted in injuries to multiple Congress workers.
On early Wednesday morning, a heated confrontation erupted between rival factions at polling station 5354 in Libberheri village, with both sides exchanging blows and leaving several individuals injured.
Addressing the media at the hospital premises, Qazi Nizamuddin said, "The ruling party and administration are hell-bent on defeating me by any means necessary. If you're determined to defeat me, then do so, but why are our workers being brutally assaulted?"
He alleged that Congress voters were being forcibly prevented from casting their ballots and were being mercilessly beaten with sticks. Moreover, Nizamuddin accused the ruling party of resorting to firing, further escalating the tensions.
According to the election office, the bypolls in Uttarakhand's Badrinath and Manglaur assembly seats have recorded a voter turnout of 40.35% and 51.15%, respectively, till 2:30 pm.
Senior Superintendent of Haridwar Police, Pramendra Dobhal, told The New Indian Express, "Information is being gathered about the attack by anti-social elements. Currently, the situation is under control and the election is proceeding peacefully. No evidence of firing has come to light."
Opposition leaders Yashpal Arya, Harish Rawat, and Karan Mahara have alleged that BJP supporters have resorted to violence and are preventing Congress voters from casting their ballots. The incident has created tension in the region. The contest in the Manglaur Assembly seat is between Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin, BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana, and BSP candidate Ubedur Rahman.
The Manglaur assembly seat in Haridwar district, which fell vacant following the demise of BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari, is witnessing an intense electoral battle between BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana, Congress' Qazi Nizamuddin, and BSP's Ubedur Rahman. The fate of these candidates will be decided by 1,19,930 voters. According to officials, 210 polling stations have been set up in the Badrinath assembly constituency and 132 in the Manglaur assembly constituency.
The by-polls to the Badrinath assembly seat, necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari, who defected to the BJP, are underway. Bhandari is now contesting from the BJP, while senior Congress leader Lakhpat Butola is fighting against him. Naval Khali, an independent candidate, and Himmat Singh from the Sainik Samaj Party are also in the fray. The fate of these four candidates will be decided by 1,02,145 voters in the constituency.