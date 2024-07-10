Violence erupts in Manglaur seat during Uttarakhand by-polls, Congress workers injured

DEHRADUN: Violence erupted in the Manglaur assembly seat on Wednesday as Uttarakhand went to polls in two constituencies, Badrinath and Manglaur. Several Congress workers were injured in the violent clashes. Congress candidate Kazi Nizamuddin immediately rushed to the hospital to attend the wounded and ensure they received proper medical treatment.

Nizamuddin broke down in tears upon seeing the injured workers, who were brought to the hospital by the candidate himself. The workers' clothes were soaked in blood, and Nizamuddin alleged that multiple rounds of firing took place, blaming the ruling party for the violence.

According to sources from the polling area, the violent altercation broke out in Libberheri village, within the Roorkee region, roughly two hours into the voting process. The confrontation resulted in injuries to multiple Congress workers.

On early Wednesday morning, a heated confrontation erupted between rival factions at polling station 5354 in Libberheri village, with both sides exchanging blows and leaving several individuals injured.

Addressing the media at the hospital premises, Qazi Nizamuddin said, "The ruling party and administration are hell-bent on defeating me by any means necessary. If you're determined to defeat me, then do so, but why are our workers being brutally assaulted?"

He alleged that Congress voters were being forcibly prevented from casting their ballots and were being mercilessly beaten with sticks. Moreover, Nizamuddin accused the ruling party of resorting to firing, further escalating the tensions.