CBI operates under Centre’s control: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that as per the law, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) functions under the administrative control of the Union government and rejected the Centre’s objections to the maintainability of a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government.

The West Bengal government had filed a lawsuit against the Centre alleging that the CBI is pressing ahead with its investigation into post-election violence in the state without securing the state government’s prior approval. The West Bengal government had withdrawn general consent for the CBI to probe cases or conduct raids in the state.

The Centre had objected to the maintainability of the state’s lawsuit against it, arguing that the CBI is an independent statutory body, and therefore, the Centre cannot be sued in the matter.