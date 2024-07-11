Centre forms panel to look into row involving IAS officer Puja Khedkar

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday formed a one-member panel to look into the controversy involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, sources said.

An additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will enquire into the matter, they said.

Khedkar has been accused of misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service.

She was on Monday transferred to Washim from Pune over allegations of bullying and entitled behaviour.

On Thursday, she took charge as assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in Vidarbha region.