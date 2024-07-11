Hathras stampede: CJI-led bench to hear PIL of lawyer on July 12

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the PIL filed by a lawyer seeking a court-monitored probe & compensation into the horrific incident which claimed the lives of 121 people, mostly women and including children.

According to the cause list, the Supreme Court's three-judge bench, led by the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would hear the plea of lawyer, Vishal Tiwari on Friday, July 12.

Lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, who filed the PIL in the Supreme Court on July 3, mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud led bench, seeking an early hearing into the case. The CJI agreed to list it for hearing.

Tiwari, in his PIL, sought a slew of orders, including immediate direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge, adequate compensation, and a court-monitored probe into the incident.

The lawyer also sought to direct the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before the apex court and initiate legal action against the responsible persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct.

The Hathras incident depicted the drastic condition and fate of people due to the lapses, negligence and utter failure of administration purported by the government authorities, the plea filed by Tiwari noted.

"From the 1954 Kumbh Mela Stampede accident, leading to 500 casualties, and the recent incident of death of more than 100 people in the stampede during satsang in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, it is clear and visible that nothing in the administration activity of our country has changed wherein such actions could have been avoided by showing a reasonable duty of care and upfront repair and development activity," the plea said.

We failed to learn anything from the past incidents, it is sad, he said and added that there should be absolute liability on the central and state governments to put the public interest at large and work in accordance to public welfare, Tiwari said.

"Quite often there are reports of casualties occurring due to crowd and lack of management by the administration and its municipal bodies thereby causing severe public casualties," he noted.

The Hathras incident happened due to a lack of adequate security facilities and arrangements, Tiwari pointed out.

"The administration failed in its duty to manage, avoid and prevent such unexpected accidents. The priest/baba who organized the event is missing and it is not known about his whereabouts. He has gone underground. Several questions are being raised on the administration and police arrangement. There was not any medical arrangement to face any such emergency situation neither adequate measures were taken to prevent such horrific incidents. Whenever such incidents happen mostly the common people are the one who falls victim," Tiwari said in his plea.