Patna Diary | Pappu Yadav campaigns in favour of RJD

Politics is all about possibilities and conveniences. This became apparent during the by-election to Rupauli assembly seat in the state. Independent MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who was pitted against RJD’s Bima Bharti in the recently held Lok Sabha election, campaigned in favour of RJD candidate in the by-election. Yadav, who had contested Lok Sabha poll as rebel of Congress, said that he would favour the candidate who is with the grand old party. Congress is an ally of RJD, a part of opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc. Earlier, Congress had warned of disciplinary action against Yadav for his anti-party activities.

Ex-IAS officer Nitish’s potential successor?

The name of Manish Kumar Verma, a former IAS officer, is doing the rounds as one of the political successors of Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar. Verma formally joined JD(U) recently and is likely to be appointed as the party’s general secretary (organisation). His political ambitions were clear ever since he opted VRS in 2021. A native of Nalanda district, Verma also comes from Kurmi, the caste Nitish Kumar belongs to. He is also seen as a replacement of former bureaucrat-turned politician RCP Singh, once a close aide of Nitish.

RJD leader claims PK’s party BJP funded

An alleged letter from Bihar RJD president Jagadanand Singh has sparked a political storm in the state where he claims that poll-strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party is a ‘B Team’ of BJP. The purported letter, however, expressed concern over some RJD members deserting the party and joining BJP. The RJD leader also described ‘Jan Suraaj’ as a BJP funded organisation. The letter, purportedly bearing the signature of state party chief, was created to bolster BJP’s political strength. ‘Jan Suraaj’ responded quickly on social media, assailing RJD for its political concerns despite being the state’s single largest party in the legislative assembly.

