Rajkot fire victims’ kin threaten march if no justice in 6 months

During their meeting with the CM, the victims’ families made several demands including a probe monitored by a committee of retired judges, speedy trial and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh per family. As many as 27 people, including four children, were killed in the massive fire that swept through TRP Game Zone, a recreation facility, in Rajkot city on May 25. It was allegedly being run by a private firm without the mandatory no objection certificate of the fire department.

Gujarat government spokesperson and minister Rishikesh Patel told the media, “The Chief Minister and Home Minister have met the families of the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire victims and assured them that no party responsible will be spared.” A family member of a fire victim said that while the CM and Home Minister claimed to stand by them, the government refused to provide a written guarantee when requested.

“After a month and a half of this tragedy, we were called in to be told they are with us. We feel this is just a reassurance tactic. We have informed the government that we will wait six months for justice. If they fail, we will stage a foot march from Rajkot to CM House in Gandhinagar,” the victim’s family member said in a media interview.