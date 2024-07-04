Gujarat High Court questions state report on Rajkot TRP game zone fire

AHMEDABAD: The government-appointed fact-finding committee submitted its report on the Rajkot TRP game zone fire accident to the Gujarat High Court today in a sealed cover.
The High Court raised questions about the state government's report, questioning why no action was taken against the TRP game zone despite a closure notice being issued after the fire incident a year ago.
The court emphasized that the game zone continued to operate unlawfully and that the Municipal Commissioner cannot evade responsibility.
Today, the Gujarat High Court heard the suo motu cognizance of the Rajkot TRP game zone fire, during which the government-appointed fact-finding committee presented its report.
Brijesh Trivedi, president of the Gujarat High Court Association, told the media, "The court highlighted that the fire incident at the same game zone occurred in September 2023. Although the fire department was notified, the blaze was extinguished before their arrival, resulting in no damage. Despite being aware of the incident, the fire department did not verify if the venue had the necessary permits. The court also demanded an explanation for the lack of action taken against the game zone at that time."
Trivedi added, "In a significant court observation about the Municipal Commissioner, the court said even if delegated powers under Section 260/A are granted, the Municipal Commissioner cannot evade responsibility for this incident and has demanded a detailed explanation from the government."
The court criticized the state government for the vacancies in Gujarat's fire department, stating that the shortage of staff and the presence of unqualified personnel have compromised citizens' right to safety.
Advocate Brijesh Trivedi told the media, "There is no clarity regarding the number of positions in the fire department. You intend to keep everyone on contract, placing all the responsibility on lower-level staff. Additionally, you are not ensuring that department heads are properly qualified. A petition addressing this issue has also been filed in court."
It is important to note that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed for the Rajkot TRP game zone fire incident recorded statements from former Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav and former Municipal Corporation (RMC) official Anand Patel on June 3.
A massive fire erupted at the game zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on May 25, resulting in the loss of 27 lives. Investigations reveal that the blaze was sparked by a welding machine, with the sparks igniting highly flammable materials stored on the premises.