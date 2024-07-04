Gujarat High Court questions state report on Rajkot TRP game zone fire

AHMEDABAD: The government-appointed fact-finding committee submitted its report on the Rajkot TRP game zone fire accident to the Gujarat High Court today in a sealed cover.

The High Court raised questions about the state government's report, questioning why no action was taken against the TRP game zone despite a closure notice being issued after the fire incident a year ago.

The court emphasized that the game zone continued to operate unlawfully and that the Municipal Commissioner cannot evade responsibility.

Today, the Gujarat High Court heard the suo motu cognizance of the Rajkot TRP game zone fire, during which the government-appointed fact-finding committee presented its report.