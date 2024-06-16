Rajkot game zone fire: Two civic staffers arrested for tampering with documents

RAJKOT: Two employees of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been arrested for allegedly making certain changes in documents pertaining to a game zone after a fire there last month claimed 28 lives, police said on Sunday.

With this, 12 persons, including six government employees, have so been arrested in connection with the May 25 incident at the TRP game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city, they said.

The city crime branch on Saturday arrested RMC's assistant town planning officer Rajesh Makwana and assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary for their alleged involvement in making changes in an official register after the fire incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Parthrajsinh Gohil said.

"They made certain changes in government documents related to the TRP game zone after the fire incident. They also forged documents," he said.

"So far we have arrested six government employees and six other persons in connection with the TRP game zone fire," Gohil said.