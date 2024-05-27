Rajkot game zone fire: 2 cops, civic staff among 5 officials suspended for negligence

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday ordered the suspension of five officials, including two police inspectors and civic staff, with immediate effect for negligence in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire which claimed 28 lives.

The officials have been held responsible "for their gross negligence in allowing this game zone to operate without necessary approvals," stated a government release.

Notably, it has emerged the facility, where the blaze erupted on Saturday, was operated without the fire NOC (no objection certificate).

"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department.

It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC which was under process and not yet completed," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters on Sunday.

The government's action of suspending five officials comes a day after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the site where the fire erupted on Saturday and instructed the departments concerned to take strict and punitive action against those responsible for such a serious incident.