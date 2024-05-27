After Rajkot fire, safety inspections begin at Noida's gaming zones

NOIDA: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar launched a fire safety inspection campaign at gaming zones here on Monday, a day after 27 people were killed in a blaze at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot.

As part of the two-day campaign, fire safety measures and equipment at gaming zones are being checked and in case any shortcomings are found, legal action, including registration of FIRs, would be initiated, said district Chief Fire Office Pradeep Kumar Choubey.

Children were among those killed in the massive fire that broke out at the TRP gaming zone in Rajkot's Nana-Mava locality on Saturday evening.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to officials, the management of the TRP Game Zone never applied for the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC).

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner has formed a multi-department team, including officers of the state tax service, electricity and entertainment departments, and fire service, for fire safety inspections at all gaming zones in the district, Choubey said.