Game zone fire: Gujarat HC rebukes Rajkot civic body, says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

AHMEDABAD: In the aftermath of the devastating fire at the TRP gaming zone in Rajkot that claimed the lives of 28 individuals including children, the Gujarat High Court on Monday, came down heavily on the city's municipal body for its failure to certify the structure.

Expressing its disillusionment, the High Court conveyed a lack of faith in the state machinery that reacts only after innocent lives are lost.

The court reprimanded the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, questioning whether it had turned a blind eye to such a big structure coming up in its vicinity. This came after the RMC's lawyer admitted that the TRP game zone did not have the necessary permissions.

A special bench of Justices Biren Vaishnav and Devan Desai was hearing a suo motu PIL regarding the game zone fire incident.

The counsel emphasized that the tragic incident demanded immediate preventive and corrective measures, urging the state government to take responsibility and implement drastic actions.

"Who will take such drastic steps? Frankly, we no longer have faith in the state machinery. Four years after our orders and their assurances, this is the sixth incident that has occurred. They only act after lives are lost," the court remarked.