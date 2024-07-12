IAS officer Puja Khedkar controversy: Pune RTO issues notice to firm owning Audi car over unauthorised use of beacon

MUMBAI: The RTO has issued a notice to a Pune-based private company, which is the registered owner of the Audi car that controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar used during her posting here by illegally installing a red beacon light and with 'Maharashtra Government' written on it, an official said.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) initiated the action against the company on Thursday, he said.

"The Pune RTO on Thursday evening issued a notice to a Pune-based private limited company, in whose name the car with MH-12/AR-7000 number has been registered. Shivane village in Haveli taluka was mentioned as the address of the registered user," a senior RTO official said on Friday.

"In the notice, the company has been asked to produce the vehicle at the RTO office immediately for an inspection," he said, adding that the Pune RTO has also instructed its flying squad to find out the vehicle and take necessary action.

A photograph of a white-coloured Audi car with a VIP number purportedly used by 32-year-old Khedkar has gone viral on social media.

Khedkar recently came under the spotlight after kicking up a controversy surrounding her demands such as a separate cabin and staff during her posting in Pune.

She allegedly used a red beacon light on the Audi car and also got 'Maharashtra Government' written on it without permission.