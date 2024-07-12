Justice Shriram to be new CJ of Madras HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday recommended the appointment of chief justices to eight high courts, including the Madras HC, and elevation of Acting Chief of Madras High Court R Mahadevan to the apex court.

The collegium has recommended Bombay High Court judge Justice KR Shiram to be the next chief justice of the Madras HC. The collegium has also recommended the elevation of Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh to the SC.

‘Mahadevan will bring diversity to bench’

If the recommendations are accepted by the union government, Justice Singh would be the first judge from Manipur to be elevated to the apex court.

While Justice Manmohan has been recommended for being appointed as Delhi High Court Chief Justice, Justice Rajiv Shakdher’s name has been proposed for Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC.

The Collegium has also recommended the appointment of Justice Suresh Kait as Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir HC, Justice Nitin Jamdar for Chief Justice of Kerala HC, Justice GS Sandhawalia as CJ of Madhya Pradesh HC, and Justice Tashi Rabstan as Meghalaya HC Chief Justice.

The Collegium has recommended the transfer of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao from Himachal Pradesh to Jharkhand High Court.