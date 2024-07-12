NEET-UG case: Patna HC grants CBI the custody of 13 accused; to be confronted with mastermind

NEW DELHI: The Patna High Court on Friday granted the CBI the custody of 13 people arrested by the Bihar police in connection with NEET-UG paper leak case.

The central probe agency will now be able to question these accused in custody and also confront them with kingpin Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan who was arrested on Thursday.

The agency had sought the custody of the 13 individuals, arrested by the state police, who were subsequently sent to judicial custody following a brief period of police remand.

The CBI plea was turned down by the Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna on July 2 on the grounds that the statutory period seeking police custody within the first 15 days since the arrest had elapsed.

The CBI challenged the order in the High Court saying that it had taken up investigation in June and should be given chance to examine the suspects arrested by the state police.