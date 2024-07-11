NEET-UG pleas: Supreme Court defers hearing to July 18

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred to July 18, Thursday, the batch of pleas seeking a slew of directions, including that to cancel the NEET-UG 24 exam held on May 5, as the CJI bench noted that some of the parties haven't received the affidavits filed by the Centre & NTA and also they need to go through the affidavits before arguing in the case.



A three-judge bench of the top court, led by the CJI D Y Chandrachud deferred the matter to July 18, Thursday.



The apex court deferred the matter to July 18 considering that the petitioners have to file their responses to the affidavits filed by the Centre and the National Testing Agency yesterday.



The Centre yesterday, in its affidavit, filed before the top court, stated that data analytics by IIT Madras showed no mass malpractice in the exam. The NTA told the SC that the video showing the NEET paper peak In the Telegram app was fake.



"Data analysis shows no indication of mass malpractice," UOI (Union of India) said in an affidavit. While relying on a report from IIT-Madras to state that data analysis refuted mass malpractices in the exam, the UOI said that the data analysis also showed that no local set of candidates benefitted leading to abnormal scores in the NEET-UG exam.



It said that exhaustive technical evaluation on data related to NEET-UG was conducted by the IIT, Madras.



"If an exercise is to be conducted by NTA and by the Union Government to identify any further beneficiaries of the question paper leakage, a considered decision at the policy level would have to be taken by the government on the status of the counselling," the UOI said, in its affidavit.