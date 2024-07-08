'If sanctity of exam is lost, re-test has to be ordered,' says SC on NEET-UG 2024

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday heard more than 30 pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct a re-test.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is also hearing a separate plea of over 50 successful Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates seeking a direction to restrain the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) from cancelling the controversy-ridden exam.

The lawyers representing a petitioner started the submissions, saying that they were seeking the cancellation of the exam on grounds such as paper leak, OMR sheet manipulation, impersonation and cheating.

During the hearing, petitioners’ counsel emphasized the impossibility of distinguishing between tainted and untainted candidates, advocating for a re-test to preserve the exam's integrity. The Supreme Court, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, remarked, "If the sanctity of the exam is lost, then a re-test has to be ordered."

The court further highlighted the difficulty in identifying all individuals involved in the leak, noting, "If we are unable to identify those guilty, then a re-test has to be ordered." The possibility of the leak spreading through social media was also discussed, with the court stating, "If the leak has been propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered."

The Supreme Court pointed out certain red flags in the results, particularly the unprecedented number of candidates scoring perfect marks. "There are certain red flags, with 67 candidates scoring 720/720; in previous years, the proportion was very low," the court observed.

Expressing concern over the widespread dissemination of the leaked paper via platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp, the court remarked, "If the paper leak is taking place through Telegram, WhatsApp, and electronic means, then it spreads like wildfire."

The court asserted the occurrence of the leak, stating, "It is clear that a leak of the question paper has taken place...We are dealing with the lives and careers of 23 lakh students," CJI D Y Chandrachud said.

"The focus now is on determining the extent of the leak and identifying the beneficiaries, no question that the question paper has been leaked, we are determining the extent of the leak," the court affirmed.

The Supreme Court has sought detailed information on the number of candidates who benefited from the leak, the actions taken against them, and the geographical distribution of these beneficiaries. "We want to know the number of beneficiaries of the question paper leak and what action has been taken against them," the court demanded. Additionally, the court inquired about the results of wrongdoers and their distribution across regions.

Assuming the government decides not to cancel the exam, the court questioned the measures planned to identify the beneficiaries of the leak. "Assuming that the government does not cancel the exam, what will it do to identify the beneficiaries of the question paper leak?" the court asked.

The Supreme Court gave a stark reminder, stating, "Let us not be in self-denial about what happened," highlighting the need for accountability and transparency in addressing the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak.

The Supreme Court also proposed involving a cyber forensic unit and utilizing artificial intelligence to ascertain the number of wrongdoers, exploring the possibility of a re-test for those identified. This approach aims to use advanced technology to ensure the examination's integrity and hold accountable those who benefited from the leak.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report indicating the status of their investigation into the leak. The NTA was instructed to inform the court when the question paper leak first occurred and to apprise it of the time duration between the occurrence of the leak and the conduct of the exam on May 5.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for July 11 on these pleas.

The Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG, recently told the apex court through their affidavits that scrapping the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

The NTA and the Union education ministry have been at the centre of media debates and protests by students and political parties over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.

The Centre and the NTA on June 13 told the court that they had cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates.

They were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time.

The NTA announced the revised rank list on July 1 after issuing the results of the re-test held on June 23.

A total of 67 students had scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a Haryana centre figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities in the examination.

It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to the 67 students sharing the top rank.

The number of candidates sharing the top rank in the NEET-UG was reduced to 61 from 67 as the NTA announced the revised results on July 1.

