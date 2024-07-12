NGT demands action over Joshimath disaster, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary summoned

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a stringent stance on the aftermath of the Joshimath disaster, directing the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to submit a comprehensive affidavit within six weeks outlining concrete actions taken to address the crisis.
The disaster, which led to the displacement of numerous residents and extensive property damage, has prompted the tribunal to demand accountability and effective remediation measures.
Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress report submitted on July 19, 2024, which they deemed lacking in substantive action at the ground level.
"In the absence of tangible steps taken on the ground, the problem persists," the tribunal emphasised, highlighting the need for a detailed action plan, budget allocation, and clear assignment of responsibilities for implementation.
The NGT said that there is no disclosure on agencies responsible for carrying out routine geological and geotechnical investigations at the State and Central levels for regular monitoring/vigilance.
“As per the geo-mapping of the region (if done), the pending projects should be reviewed in view of the vulnerability of the given areas. No marking of vulnerable sites having cracks, landslide probe areas and chronic landslide probe areas is indicated. How many such sites have been stabilized by way of filling and slope stability, has not been disclosed,” the order read.
The tribunal's intervention follows its suo motu registration of the Joshimath disaster issue, citing the sinking of earth surfaces due to the displacement of subsurface materials. Initial findings attributed the disaster to unchecked construction activities, over-concretization, and unsustainable human settlements beyond environmental capacity.
In a previous order dated April 2, 2024, the NGT had expressed disappointment over Uttarakhand's failure to comply with earlier directives, including the submission of detailed remedial plans despite the lapse of considerable time.
Furthermore, the NGT referenced an action taken report from November 8, 2023, filed by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB), which purportedly lacked substantive progress updates or effective steps towards mitigation.