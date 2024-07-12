NGT demands action over Joshimath disaster, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary summoned

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a stringent stance on the aftermath of the Joshimath disaster, directing the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to submit a comprehensive affidavit within six weeks outlining concrete actions taken to address the crisis.

The disaster, which led to the displacement of numerous residents and extensive property damage, has prompted the tribunal to demand accountability and effective remediation measures.

Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress report submitted on July 19, 2024, which they deemed lacking in substantive action at the ground level.

"In the absence of tangible steps taken on the ground, the problem persists," the tribunal emphasised, highlighting the need for a detailed action plan, budget allocation, and clear assignment of responsibilities for implementation.

The NGT said that there is no disclosure on agencies responsible for carrying out routine geological and geotechnical investigations at the State and Central levels for regular monitoring/vigilance.