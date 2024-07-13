BJP candidate Kamlesh Shah's win in Amarwara by-poll delivers second blow to Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP won the lone assembly by-election in the state on Saturday, as its candidate Kamlesh Shah defeated Congress’s Dheeranshah Invati by just 3027 votes in a battle that went down the wire.

Saturday's by-poll loss meant a second jolt to ex-CM Kamal Nath after son Nakul Nath's 1.13 lakh votes defeat from Chhindwara LS seat on June 4. Amarwara (ST) is one of the seven assembly segments forming Nath's erstwhile pocket-borough Chhindwara LS constituency.

While the winning BJP candidate polled 83,105 votes, the first-runners up Congress candidate got 80,078 votes.

The second runners-up Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) candidate Deviram Bhalavi polled 28,723 votes, largely eating into the Congress votes and thus helping the ruling party candidate win the contest by a low margin.