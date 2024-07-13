Assembly bypolls: INDIA bloc on cloud nine as the opposition front heads for landslide victory

NEW DELHI: The opposition INDIA bloc is on cloud nine on Saturday after winning 7 of 13 Assembly seats which went to polls across seven states. The impressive performance comes close on the heels of the opposition front posing a stiff challenge to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

This time, the BJP could manage to win only one seat while an independent candidate won one seat as votes were counted on Saturday.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), AAP and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are the INDIA bloc parties that fielded candidates in the bypolls held on Wednesday.

AAP's Mohinder Bhagat won the Jalandhar West seat in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife and Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur won in Dehra and TMC's Krishna Kalyani in West Bengal's Raiganj.

In Punjab, Bhagat won the Jalandhar West seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by a margin of 37,325 votes, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The seat fell vacant after Angural resigned as the AAP legislator and joined the BJP in March.

In Uttrakhand, the Congress party has secured a resounding victory in the by-elections held in both Badrinath and Manglaur assembly seats.

As soon as the results were declared Congress workers erupted in joy, celebrating the party's twin wins with great fervour.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK's Anniyur Siva was ahead of PMK's Anbumani C by 39,435 votes in the Vikravandi assembly seat, the Election Commission website showed.

TMC's Kalyani defeated BJP's Manas Kumar Ghosh by a margin of 50,077 votes to win the Raiganj assembly seat, one of the four constituencies where bypolls were held in West Bengal.

The party's other candidates Mukut Nami Adhikari, Madhuparna Tahkur and Supti Pandey are in the lead in Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala.

In Ranaghat Dakshin, the BJP is trailing by 31,737 votes; in Bagda by 33,455 votes and in Maniktala by 34,865 votes, according to the EC website.

In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur defeated her nearest rival, BJP's Hoshiyar Singh, by a margin of 9,399 votes to win the Dehra assembly seat.

In the other two seats where bypolls were held in the state -- Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa is in the lead in Nalagarh and BJP's Ashish Sharma in Hamirpur.

In Hamirpur, Congress' Pushpinder Verma was trailing by 1,571 votes against Sharma while Bawa was leading with 8,990 votes against BJP's K L Thakur in Nalagarh, according to the website.

In Madhya Pradesh's Amarwar seat, Congress' Dheeran Shah Invati was ahead of BJP's Kamslesh Pratap Shahi by 2,069 votes, while in Bihar, JD(U)'s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal was trailing by 5,069 votes against Independent candidate Shankar Singh, the EC website showed.

(With inputs from PTI)