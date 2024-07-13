BJP MLA says party will lose 2027 Assembly polls in UP

LUCKNOW: The 2024 Lok Sabha poll debacle of BJP in UP has seemingly left some of its tall leaders in the state worrying about the party's prospects. This was echoed in the words of Badlapur BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Mishra, who sparked a row claiming that the party might not return to power in the state in the 2027 Assembly polls considering its present condition concerning UP.

"The present state of the party in UP is precarious...it faces the threat of getting ousted from power in the 2027 assembly elections,” the two-time BJP MLA is heard saying in a video that went viral on social media. Mishra also urged BJP's national leadership to step in and take “big decisions” to consolidate the party in the state.

Speaking of the challenge posed by the increasing popularity of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's political discourses with respect to the marginalized sections in the state, Mishra noted, "Considering the manner in which the PDA (Picchde (backward classes or OBCs), Dalits and Alpsankhyak (minorities)) has dominated the political discourse and the misleading atmosphere created by the Samajwadi Party, the situation of our party seems not so strong in the state.”

"Every single party worker will have to toil hard putting his/her soul and heart for the sake of the party … Only then will we be able to form the government again… otherwise, the current situation seems bleak and the condition of our government is bad," Mishra reiterated.