Holding Pak responsible for terror not sufficient, need to go for self-introspection: Jitendra Singh

KATHUA: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said holding only Pakistan responsible for the recent spike in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir is not sufficient as he called for self-introspection to end illegal activities, which benefit terrorism in the Union Territory.

He said the government is implementing a new strategy, which includes deployment of army in the higher reaches to ensure that peace is restored within one week in Kathua, where five army personnel were killed and an equal number injured in an ambush by the terrorists on July 8.

"The recent terror incidents (in Jammu region) carried out by infiltrators from Pakistan is condemnable. But repeatedly saying that Pakistan has done this is not sufficient. We have to ask ourselves and inner-souls what we have done to end social evils which are benefitting terrorism," the minister of state in the prime minister's office told reporters in Kathua.

The minister was in Kathua, part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, for a 'Public Darbar', his first after getting elected for the third term.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas and other officers were also present.

The terrorists carried out five attacks within a span of 30 days from June 9 in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region, killing 15 persons, including seven pilgrims and six security personnel and leaving many others injured.

Five terrorists were also killed by the security forces.

"The government is already acting tough (against terrorism) but society has also its own responsibility. Repeating that they have come from Pakistan is not sufficient. Pakistan has been doing mischief since 1947 and will continue to do so. It will not listen but the question is what we are doing and we have to ask this to ourselves," Singh said.

While warning the local terror facilitators of stern action, he urged the society to remain vigilant and join the government's efforts to deal with the menace of terrorism in the region.

He said drug trafficking, illegal mining, bovine smuggling along with the emerging new fashion of encroaching government and poor man's land is a vicious cycle which somewhat facilitates terrorism and gives a bad name to Kathua.