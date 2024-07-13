Indian medical graduates from foreign universities move SC against unpaid internships

A group of Indian doctors who studied medicine from foreign universities have approached the Supreme Court against the non-payment of stipends during their internships in India.

The petitioners led by Jaswant Singh, Mona Priyedarshiny and others are currently doing their internships at eight medical colleges in Rajasthan as well as Ram Manohar Lohia Medical College and Hospital in New Delhi.

They have knocked the doors of the apex court challenging the unjust and arbitrary act of the respondents -- Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others -- in holding back their stipends.

The top court's two-judge bench, led by Justice BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, recently sought the response of the Union government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) after hearing the petitions filed by the students.

The petitioners, represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, said that "non payment of stipend is a clear violation of their fundamental rights, as the move discriminates between them and doctors educated in India."