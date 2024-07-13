Mamata government says Governor sitting on bills, moves SC

NEW DELHI: Amid rift with the Governor, the West Bengal government on Friday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the former for withholding assent to eight bills.

The petition, which was filed under Article 32 before the top court, said the Governor’s refusal to give assent to the bills without stating any reason was in direct contravention to the mandate of Article 200 of the Constitution.

Astha Sharma, the lawyer appearing for the West Bengal state, mentioned the petition before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for urgent listing. The CJI agreed to consider the request, although he did not give any particular date for hearing the case.

Despite the Governor being aware of the decisions of this court in similar circumstances for the states of Telangana and Punjab, still several crucial Bills have been lying dormant with the Governor since 2022, the State government’s plea said.