MUDA scam: H D Kumaraswamy accuses Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of 'misuse of power'

BENGALURU: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of "misuse of power", as he hit out at the latter for playing the caste card, following allegations against him in connection with alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, which involves plots given to his wife Parvathi.

Pointing out that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case directly involves the CM's family, he requested any respected lawyer in the state to take this case before the Governor and seek prosecution sanction, and to take it before court.

"Several scams of this state government, one after the other, have become a topic of discussion across the country...There is negative feeling about this administration in Karnataka outside the state, after Congress came to power in the state, and it is painful," the JD(S) leader said.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah for playing the backward class community card, he asked, "what have you done for the backward classes to take protection in the name of the community?" "People have given you power, don't take a bad name and go at the last stage (of your political career), give a respectable administration. You are trying to take protection in the name of backward classes, but you are running an administration that would bring a bad name for the backward classes communities," he told Siddaramaiah.

Denying the allegations against him in connection with the MUDA scam, Siddaramaiah on Thursday had claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched against him out of heartburn as he belongs to the backward class community and has become the chief minister for a second time.