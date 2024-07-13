BJP leaders, workers protest over alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA in Mysuru

MYSURU: The BJP leaders and workers staged a massive protest over the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru on Friday. They demanded that the State Government hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj.

Amid the rain, BJP workers turned up in large numbers in Mysuru’s KR Boulevard Road. Waving BJP flags, they raised slogans against Siddaramaiah and Byrathi Suresh.

BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, former DyCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLA Srivatsa, BJP city unit chief L Nagendra, and others, were taken into custody by the police after they tried to jump over the barricades to enter the MUDA office.

Addressing the gathering, Ashoka accused the CM and his family of illegally getting sites from MUDA and threatened to continue to protest till Siddaramaiah resigns over the alleged scams in MUDA and the Maharshi Valmiki Schedule Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. He said that hundreds of sites were illegally distributed, and the Opposition has every right to protest. He also hit out at Siddaramaiah for playing the OBC card. Earlier, in a bid to elude the police, BJP leaders came to Mysuru in a vegetable goods carrier.