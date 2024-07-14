CUET UG re-test scheduled for 'affected' candidates on July 19

NEW DELHI: The CUET UG re-exam is scheduled for July 19, 2024, following grievances received from some candidates. Reports indicate that the UG CEUT results may be declared on July 22 thereafter.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct a re-examination for candidates who reported issues with the original CUET-UG exam. The re-exam for these 'affected' candidates will take place on July 19, 2024, and will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The results for the UG CUET may follow soon.

The NTA will soon issue admit cards for the affected candidates. These can be downloaded using the candidates' Application Number and Date of Birth from the official NTA website.

According to the NTA's notice, grievances received up to June 30, 2024, and complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between July 7 and July 9, 2024 (before 5:00 P.M.), were reviewed. Consequently, a re-examination will be held for the affected candidates on July 19, 2024, Friday, in the CBT mode.