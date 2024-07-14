Transition to online UG NEET Exams faces significant hurdles

NEW DELHI: The Government of India is contemplating a significant shift to online examinations for the Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG NEET) in the next few years. Drawing parallels with the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, suggested last month that online exams could potentially offer a more secure and efficient model.
However, transitioning UG NEET online is an extraordinarily complex process, especially considering the sheer number of students involved—currently around 23 lakh and growing.
Infrastructure challenges are a primary concern. Handling such a vast number of candidates requires robust technological solutions. The foundation of a secure and efficient online examination platform lies in the integration of several critical components. Each of these elements plays a vital role in ensuring the platform's reliability, security, and seamless operation.
Firstly, secure servers with high capacity are essential to manage the massive data and high traffic volumes associated with online exams. Investing in state-of-the-art server infrastructure guarantees responsiveness and stability, especially during peak exam times. Complementing this, high-speed internet is crucial. Fast and stable connectivity minimizes latency and prevents interruptions, ensuring a smooth experience for all examinees.
Advanced security measures are vital to protect the integrity of the examination process. Implementing encryption, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems prevents cheating and data breaches, ensuring that all information remains confidential and secure. To handle a large number of concurrent users, a scalable architecture based on cloud infrastructure is necessary. This design allows the system to efficiently manage user demand fluctuations without compromising performance.
In case of technical issues, redundancy and backup systems are indispensable. Duplicate systems can take over seamlessly if primary systems fail, preventing any disruptions to the examination process. Additionally, AI-powered proctoring software plays a crucial role in maintaining exam integrity. These advanced tools monitor examinees in real-time, detecting and preventing cheating through sophisticated techniques.
An experienced technical support team available 24/7 ensures prompt assistance for any technical issues, guaranteeing the smooth operation of the exam platform. Alongside, rigorous testing and quality checks through a continuous quality assurance process help identify and rectify potential issues before they impact users, ensuring the platform's stability and functionality.
To enhance security further, data analytics tools monitor and analyze exam data, detecting potential cheating patterns and providing insights that can improve the platform's security and fairness. Finally, contingency planning for unexpected events like power outages or natural disasters ensures that exams can continue smoothly or be quickly resumed after any disruptions.
Despite these sophisticated measures, there are significant concerns about the transition to online exams. Maheshwar Peri, founder of Careers360, recalls past instances of paper leaks, even in prestigious exams like IIT JEE.
“It's not just about the leakage happening but understanding why it happened,” he emphasizes. He also points out a crucial distinction: unlike the GRE, where the focus is not on scores, UG NEET's absolute scores have a far-reaching impact on students' futures.
Peri believes that with real intent and determination, the government could devise a feasible model for online UG NEET and conduct the exams in shifts to manage the load effectively. However, Vandana Gulia, an IT talent acquisition specialist, remains skeptical. “If we have the same set of people and the same system, how different will the new system be?” she questions.
Gulia acknowledges India’s substantial pool of IT talent but notes that the country is still in the early stages of digitalization. Her primary concern is not just setting up an online system but maintaining and upgrading it continuously.
“Technology keeps changing all the time. How are you going to keep the system updated and take it to the next level? Intent matters. Remember, we are facing 25-30 lakh cybercrimes in India every year. How many of them have been solved?” she asks.
The transition to online UG NEET exams is fraught with challenges but holds promise for a more secure and efficient future. Success will depend on meticulous planning, robust technology, and unwavering intent to uphold the integrity of the examination process.