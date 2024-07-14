Transition to online UG NEET Exams faces significant hurdles

NEW DELHI: The Government of India is contemplating a significant shift to online examinations for the Undergraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG NEET) in the next few years. Drawing parallels with the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, suggested last month that online exams could potentially offer a more secure and efficient model.

However, transitioning UG NEET online is an extraordinarily complex process, especially considering the sheer number of students involved—currently around 23 lakh and growing.

Infrastructure challenges are a primary concern. Handling such a vast number of candidates requires robust technological solutions. The foundation of a secure and efficient online examination platform lies in the integration of several critical components. Each of these elements plays a vital role in ensuring the platform's reliability, security, and seamless operation.

Firstly, secure servers with high capacity are essential to manage the massive data and high traffic volumes associated with online exams. Investing in state-of-the-art server infrastructure guarantees responsiveness and stability, especially during peak exam times. Complementing this, high-speed internet is crucial. Fast and stable connectivity minimizes latency and prevents interruptions, ensuring a smooth experience for all examinees.

Advanced security measures are vital to protect the integrity of the examination process. Implementing encryption, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems prevents cheating and data breaches, ensuring that all information remains confidential and secure. To handle a large number of concurrent users, a scalable architecture based on cloud infrastructure is necessary. This design allows the system to efficiently manage user demand fluctuations without compromising performance.