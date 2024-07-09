Isn't this a 'NEET' solution to address the poor design of exam and test questions in India?

Following the NEET fiasco, resulting in the cancellation of UGC-NET exams, the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) chief, and the CBI investigation, the Union education ministry has formed a committee to initiate a reform of the examination process and improve data security protocols. The Indian media, meanwhile, has been abuzz with statements about corruption.

The shockwaves that followed have led to policy recommendations on the desirability of integrating the national level and state level efforts. The AIDM article, National Testing Agency Yes, But Ensure State Level Participation and Social Justice, by Professor Rajan Gurukkal, is an example from a socio-political angle.

Corruption is not a novel problem in India. All of us, including the aam aadmi talk about it. Occasionally, some who have been proven to be guilty of corruption have been punished. But, as far as I can see, there has been little attempt to reform the dysfunctional systems that prompt corruption, and to deter them from it.

While corruption is a serious problem, more serious is the problem of poor design of exam and test questions. It results in considerable harm to the cognitive growth of learners, and injustice to those students who are highly capable, but are not good at what these questions probe into.

To understand the nature of this problem, we need to discuss the widespread use of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in Intelligence Tests, Aptitude Tests, Entrance Tests, and Final exams.

Poor design of MCQs

The design of MCQs involves both their format and the kinds of potentials or attainments they implicitly seek to measure.The format of exams and tests range from those that expect essay-type answers to be completed in half an hour, to MCQs that need to be completed in one or two minutes.

At the end of the twentieth century, IIT entrance tests moved from the essay-type and short-answer questions to MCQs. Subsequently, the format spread to other entrance tests and final exams. According the article,Why are all online tests going MCQ-based and how does it fail holistic assessment? (The Indian Express,7 July 2024), the launch of the NTA has resulted in a shift to Computer Based Tests (CBT) with the MCQ format.

The use of MCQs in psychometrics is only a hundred years old. Frederick J. Kelly, the father of MCQs and the author of the Kansas Silent Reading Test, devised this format in 1914 to eliminate subjectivity. More recently, with the emergence of computational technology, MCQs became the most favoured format because it saves examiners from the drudgery of grading.

While MCQs eliminate the subjectivity of the examiners, and computer gradable MCQs save human labour, they focus entirely on lower level mental abilities, and fail to probe into thinking and deeper understanding. As a result, the use of MCQs in our tests and exams has an undesirable effect on what students invest time and effort to learn.

Why do I say so? To answer that question, we need to examine what potentials or attainments of learners that these MCQs allow us to measure.

The standard format of MCQs provides four or five options with one 'correct' option, and allows the candidates an average of one to two minutes to tick or click on the correct option. This format is appropriate for testing recall of what is memorized, and the mechanical skills that call for high-speed application, as in the case of calculations that can be performed by the algorithms built into a pocket calculator, or slightly more sophisticated algorithms like ChatGPT.

This format is ill-equipped to probe into reasoning abilities, critical reading, critical thinking, inquiry, conceptual understanding, and so on, let alone such things as imagination, insight, intuition, and integration of knowledge.

To use the terminology of the Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman, the existing design of MCQs tests fast thinking or type 1 thinking – the mechanical skills that can be acquired through extensive supervised practice. Strictly speaking, these should be called acquired knee-jerk reactions without thinking.

What they fail to test are what Kahneman calls slow thinking or type 2 thinking. These are the strands of what NEP 2020 calls Higher Order Cognition. We at ThinQ call it Academic Cognition, what is needed for thinking like a mathematician, like a scientist, like a philosopher, like a historian, and so on.

As early as 2010, in the article, Entrance Examinations for Science and Technology (Current Science Vol 99 No 10), I had presented an extensive critique of the design of assessment that uses MCQs. That critique was followed up in the NAAC White Paper 2022, Reimagining Assessment and Accreditation in Higher Education. Yet, the poor design problem, unlike the corruption problem, has attracted very little attention from the stakeholders of institutionalised education: the ministry, the industry, expert committees, education administrators, students, their parents, and the public.