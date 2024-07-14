Former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Rohit Arya joins BJP

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Rohit Arya has joined the ruling BJP in the central Indian state, almost three months after his retirement.

Arya joined BJP at the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Saturday. State party headquarters in-charge Dr Raghvendra Sharma welcomed the retired judge into the party. He later addressed a seminar on the three new criminal laws, which among others was also addressed by the state’s Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla.

Arya, as a judge of the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been in the media spotlight since July 2020 for granting bail to a man accused of outraging a woman’s modesty, on the condition that the accused got a Rakhi tied from the alleged victim woman (complainant) on Raksha Bandhan.

Granting bail to the accused in the June 2020 case registered in Ujjain district, the single judge bench of the High Court in Indore headed by Justice Arya, had held in the order on July 30, 2020, "The applicant (incarcerated accused) along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant with Rakhi thread/band on August 3, 2020 at 11 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the Rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come."

"He (the bail applicant) shall also tender Rs 11,000 to the complainant in a customary ritual usually offered by brothers to sisters on such occasions and shall also take her blessings. The applicant shall also tender Rs 5,000 to the complainant’s son for purchase of clothes and sweets."

Later, however, the Supreme Court, while overturning the High Court’s bail order in the case, had issued directives to lower courts on handling bail petitions in cases related to crimes against women.