Power to Lieutenant Governor: J&K parties term move as ‘murder of democracy’

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter and her media advisor, Iltija Mufti said that at a time when there’s been considerable speculation about Assembly elections in J&K, the new MHA order widening the already unbridled powers of an unelected LG make a few things abundantly clear.

“The assembly elections will be conducted this year itself. The order seeks to disempower the powers of the next J&K state government only because BJP doesn’t want to cede control or lose its iron grip over Kashmiris,” Iltija Mufti said.

“Statehood is out of the question. An elected government in J&K will be reduced to a municipality,” Iltija posted on X.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari appealed to all parties of J&K to forge unity to collectively advocate for the restoration of J&K’s statehood with all the powers it held before August 5, 2019.

“Amending the J&K Reorganization Act to Increase LG’s powers will eventually weaken the state, diminish the Assembly’s authority, and undermine the elected government in the future,” he said.