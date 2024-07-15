Kejriwal’s weight loss: Is it 8.5 kg, or 3.5 kg?
NEW DELHI: Is Tihar inmate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing weight at a pace AAP claims he is? The jail authorities on Monday weighed in, saying that the CM has lost around 3.5 kg during his incarceration — not 8.5 kg as alleged by AAP leaders.
The AAP countered by accusing the Tihar administration of publicly releasing the CM’s medical report. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the administration is endangering Kejriwal’s life and termed it a “criminal act” according to jail rules. The MP claimed that the CM’s health has worsened with significant weight loss and dangerously low sugar levels.
Responding to the AAP leaders’ allegations, the Tihar Jail administration wrote to the deputy secretary (Home) in which it put out a detailed update on the CM’s health status.
Jail officials said that Kejriwal’s weight was 65 kg on April 1, the day he entered Tihar’s Central Jail No. 2. When he was granted bail on May 10 after a Supreme Court relief, he weighed 64 kg. When he surrendered again on June 2, the weight was recorded as 63.5. At present, Kejriwal weighs 61.5 kg.
According to the report of the Senior Medical Officer of Central Jail No 2, the loss of weight i.e. around 3.5 kg may be due to consumption of less quantity of food or low calorie intake.
The AAP has alleged that CM’s health is in danger as his blood sugar level has plummeted, posing a risk of a coma or brain stroke. Minister Atishi has accused the BJP of “playing” with Kejriwal’s health by orchestrating his arrest through the CBI.
“The health of the undertrial prisoner is under continuous monitoring and his vitals are being checked daily. He is being reviewed by the jail’s visiting medical specialist doctor,” an excerpt of a letter, written by Tihar’s superintendent of Central Jail No 2 to the deputy secretary Home (Delhi government) read.
But Sanjay Singh insisted that Kejriwal’s sugar level has dropped below 50 five times.