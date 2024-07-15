Kejriwal’s weight loss: Is it 8.5 kg, or 3.5 kg?

NEW DELHI: Is Tihar inmate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing weight at a pace AAP claims he is? The jail authorities on Monday weighed in, saying that the CM has lost around 3.5 kg during his incarceration — not 8.5 kg as alleged by AAP leaders.

The AAP countered by accusing the Tihar administration of publicly releasing the CM’s medical report. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the administration is endangering Kejriwal’s life and termed it a “criminal act” according to jail rules. The MP claimed that the CM’s health has worsened with significant weight loss and dangerously low sugar levels.

Responding to the AAP leaders’ allegations, the Tihar Jail administration wrote to the deputy secretary (Home) in which it put out a detailed update on the CM’s health status.

Jail officials said that Kejriwal’s weight was 65 kg on April 1, the day he entered Tihar’s Central Jail No. 2. When he was granted bail on May 10 after a Supreme Court relief, he weighed 64 kg. When he surrendered again on June 2, the weight was recorded as 63.5. At present, Kejriwal weighs 61.5 kg.