Tihar jail officials debunk AAP claims about Kejriwal's weight loss

NEW DELHI: Not 8.5 Kgs but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost around 3.5 Kgs during his incarceration period at Asia's largest high-security Tihar Jail in Delhi, jail authorities said on Monday, debunking the claims made by the AAP leaders on their convener's alleged weight loss.



As per jail officials, Kejriwal's weight was 65 kg on April 1, the day he entered Tihar's Central Jail No. 2. When he was granted bail on May 10 after a Supreme Court relief, he weighed 64 kg. When he surrendered again - June 2 - the weight was recorded as 63.5. At present, Kejriwal weighs 61.5 Kg.



According to the report of the Senior Medical Officer of the central jail no 2, the loss of weight i.e. around 3.5 Kg may be due to consumption of less quantity of food or low calorie intake.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that CM's health was in danger in Tihar Jail as his blood sugar level plummeted, posing a risk of coma or brain stroke. Delhi Minister Atishi Singh accused the BJP of “playing” with Kejriwal’s health by orchestrating his arrest through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



“From March 21 till today, Kejriwal’s weight has reduced by 8.5 kg. Such rapid and unexplained weight loss is a sign of precarious diseases. Such a sudden weight loss is indicative of serious cardiology and kidney diseases or even cancer,” she said.



Responding to the AAP leaders' allegations, the Tihar Jail administration sent a letter to the Deputy Secretary Home in which it put out a detailed update on the Chief Minister's health status.



"The accused [Kejriwal] is under the supervision of the Senior Medical Officer central jail no 2, round the clock. The health of the under-trial prisoner (UTP) is under continuous monitoring and his vitals are being checked daily. The UTP is being reviewed by a Medical Specialist of Tihar jail for complaints posed by him and is administered medicines if required," an excerpt of the letter, accessed by TNIE, read.