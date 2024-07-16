East Coast Railways to run 46 special trains for Sunabesha of Lord Jagannath

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run 46 special trains to and from Puri during the Sunabesha (gold attire) of the holy trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath on Wednesday.

The special trains are being introduced in a bid to provide a comfortable journey to commuters and avoid the rush in regular trains during Sunabesha.

Railways sources said, 33 more special trains have also been arranged from almost all parts of the state to facilitate passengers to visit Puri during Adharapana (ceremonial offerings) rituals.

ECoR had announced 315 special trains from different parts of the state and neighbouring states for Rath Yatra at Puri. As many as 239 special trains to and from Puri starting from Gundicha Yatra to Bahuda Yatra have been provided during the period from July 5 to 15.