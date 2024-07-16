East Coast Railways to run 46 special trains for Sunabesha of Lord Jagannath

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run 46 special trains to and from Puri during the Sunabesha (gold attire) of the holy trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath on Wednesday.
The special trains are being introduced in a bid to provide a comfortable journey to commuters and avoid the rush in regular trains during Sunabesha.
Railways sources said, 33 more special trains have also been arranged from almost all parts of the state to facilitate passengers to visit Puri during Adharapana (ceremonial offerings) rituals.
ECoR had announced 315 special trains from different parts of the state and neighbouring states for Rath Yatra at Puri. As many as 239 special trains to and from Puri starting from Gundicha Yatra to Bahuda Yatra have been provided during the period from July 5 to 15.
Special trains will run towards Puri from Paradip, Angul, Bhadrak, Junagarh Road, Khurda Road, Daspalla, Sompeta, Palasa, Keonjhar, Gunupur, Jagdalpur, Sonepur and Sambalpur for Sunabesha.
Similarly, trains from Paradip, Angul, Bhadrak, Daspalla, Palasa, Kendujhargarh and Khurda Road will run to Puri on Adharapana festival. ECoR is also running special trains towards Bhadrak, Paradip, Angul, Palasa, Keonjhar, Daspalla and Berhampur from Puri on Adharapana and Niladribije (reentry of deities to the main temple) days.
The Ministry of Railways has provided various facilities for the convenience of devotees and pilgrims. A round-the-clock control room has been opened to look into passengers’ issues as well as smooth train operations.
Emphasis has been given on effective announcements at stations and smooth disbursal of tickets through additional ticket booking counters.
The measures implemented for the convenience of passengers by Railways during Rath Yatra are crowd management, train information system/enquiry counters, video wall display, mobile app, provisioning of uninterrupted power supply, water supply, cleanliness, security and sufficient toilets.
“Besides, additional ticket booking counters and mobile ticket counters, pilgrim waiting for area/shed and mela sheds and adequate security arrangements, catering and hospitality, medical facilities and ambulance have been made,” said a railway spokesperson.